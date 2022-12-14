Young ecologists of the Eurasian region are ready to participate in monitoring in Karabakh

At today's meeting of the Board of Directors of the Eurasian Regional Center of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC), a statement expressing support for the environmental action held in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, on the Shusha-Khankendi road, was adopted.

Board members representing leading youth organizations and movements with hundreds of thousands of activists in the Eurasian region noted that the environmental agenda is always at the center of the youth movement's activities. It is noted in the statement that conducting continuous environmental monitoring is one of the leading global trends and activities in world practice today and plays a key role in preventing environmental crises.

The statement notes that unfortunately the occupied territories of Azerbaijan for nearly 30 years, as well as the territories of Azerbaijan where the Russian peacekeeping contingent (RPK) is currently stationed, are still unmonitored and uncontrolled. Dozens of internationally known bloggers also witnessed the serious consequences of this for the region’s environment during the visits of social media activists to Azerbaijan organized by ICYF-ERC in 2021 and this year.

These days, the creation of artificial obstacles to the efforts of Azerbaijani ecologists to monitor mines that damage the environment by operating without control in the areas where the RPK is temporarily located is a cause for serious concern.

In this regard, the statement calls for the facilitation of conditions for ecological monitoring by the RKK, and calls for information support to the action held by the Azerbaijani ecologists and volunteers of the young environmental activists of the region.

"At the same time, in order to ensure the objectivity of the monitoring that will be held, we are ready to organize the participation of a team of young ecologists from the Eurasian region in support of environmental volunteers of

Azerbaijan."- is emphasized in the statement.

It should be noted that ICYF-ERC is a regional organization of the ICYF, an international organization that unites the leading youth movements and structures of 56 OIC member-countries.