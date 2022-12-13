Turkiye's top diplomat commemorates national leader Heydar Aliyev's memory

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Foreign Minister of Turkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu posted a tweet to commemorate the death anniversary of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

"On the 19th anniversary of his death, I commemorate the national leader of Azerbaijan, the great statesman Heydar Aliyev, with respect and mercy. Our brotherhood and unity will continue on the basis of the slogan One Nation, Two States," the minister said.

As reported earlier, December 12 marks the 19th anniversary of the death of Heydar Aliyev - the architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, renowned politician, and national leader of the Azerbaijani people.

The national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, passed away on December 12, 2003, at the Cleveland Clinic in the United States.

He was buried in the Alley of Honors in Baku.