Russian president makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev [UPDATE]

On December 12, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the phone conversation, the presidents discussed several practical aspects of the implementation of the agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 10, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, as well as October 31, 2022, including plans to restore economic and logistical ties in the South Caucasus.

The heads of state also exchanged views on future contacts.