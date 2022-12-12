Turkish envoy: Azerbaijan's national leader laid foundation for bilateral friendship

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The great national leader laid the foundation of the Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship, Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci said.

According to the ambassador, the friendship and brotherhood established by the national leader between the two countries are manifested in all areas.

"Cooperation on the political platform and economic relations between the two countries continue to this day. Today, we see the fruits of firmly established ties. May the soul of the great leader Heydar Aliyev rest in peace, May God have mercy on him," the ambassador added.

As reported earlier, today - December 12 - marks the 19th anniversary of the death of Heydar Aliyev - the architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, renowned politician, and national leader of the Azerbaijani people.

The national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, passed away on December 12, 2003, at the Cleveland Clinic in the United States.

He was buried in the Alley of Honor in Baku.