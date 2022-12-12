Switzerland ready to mediate between Azerbaijan, Armenia to find solution to border delimitation

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Switzerland is offering all possible intermediaries for a solution to the delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said, Azernews reports.

He made the remark while answering questions during a discussion in the Swiss Senate of the Federal Assembly, initiated by a pro-Armenian politician, a member of the Council of States of Switzerland Carlo Sommaruga.

"A fragile truce has been in effect since September 14. Switzerland expresses its concern in different ways: publicly, multilaterally, and bilaterally. Switzerland is convinced that only through negotiations can a lasting solution be found," he said.

As Cassis noted, Switzerland has offered its services to Azerbaijan and Armenia. In this context, the foreign ministers of both countries met on October 2 in Geneva. Then a month later, on November 7, the Geneva bilateral format resumed in Washington again at the level of foreign ministers.