CoE considering ways of extending PGG program – EU Delegation to Azerbaijan

By Trend

The Council of Europe is considering launching the Phase 3 of the Partnership for Good Governance (PGG) program, International Aid and Cooperation Officer at the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Maryam Haji-Ismayilova said during a round table at ADA University dedicated to the 20th anniversary of Azerbaijan-EU Council cooperation on December 9, Trend reports.

Since 2017, this co-operation program has aimed to strengthen the capacity of Eastern Partnership countries (including Azerbaijan) to bring them in line with European standards in the fields of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

According to Haji-Ismayilova, the EU and the Council of Europe reviewed the Phase 3 of the PGG project startup on December 1, 2022.

"The third phase includes the fight against corruption, combating the terrorist financing, anti-money laundering, preventing violence against women and discrimination. The negotiations on the matter are currently underway," Haji-Ismayilova noted.

She added that Azerbaijan implemented three projects as part of the program in 2015-2018. The Phase 2 of the PGG (for 2019-2022), provides for reinforcing the fight against money laundering.