Azerbaijan, Council of Europe celebrate 20th anniversary of co-op

By Trend

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, ADA University, and the Council of Europe Office in Baku organized a round table on the "20th anniversary of cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe", the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on December 9.

The exhibition featuring photos of Azerbaijan-EU Council cooperation was also presented during the event.

According to the ministry, Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva and EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko made welcome speeches at the event, while Deputy Secretary General at the Council of Europe Bjorn Berge delivered a video address.

The officials updated on plans for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe, as well as on projects implemented within other joint programs. They noted that the Council of Europe Action Plan for Azerbaijan for 2022-2025 establishes new cooperation priorities, which include artificial intelligence, environmental protection, prevention of discrimination, and the fight against human trafficking and drug trafficking.

The participants emphasized that protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms is among the major priorities of the Azerbaijani government. Along with Azerbaijan's accession to important international documents and bringing the country's legislation in line with European standards, numerous important steps have been taken to improve the rule of law in the country.

The event was attended by representatives of public agencies cooperating with the Council of Europe, academia, the media, civil society, and the diplomatic corps, as well as by students of ADA University.