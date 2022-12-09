Human rights protection - one of main directions on Azerbaijani government's agenda, Deputy FM says

By Trend

Human rights protection is one of the main direction on the agenda of the government of Azerbaijan, said Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev during the round table at the ADA University dedicated to the 20th anniversary of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe, Trend reports.

According to the deputy FM, reforms in the judicial system of Azerbaijan, and the fight against corruption are demonstrations of the measures taken by the government of the country.

The deputy FM also noted that the absolute priority is to ensure peace and security as well as to restore the liberated territories.