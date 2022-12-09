Separatist Karabakh leader's interview with France 24 TV Channel fans flames of separatism - envoy

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The broadcast by France 24 TV channel of an interview with a so-called "representative" of an illegal entity that is not recognized by the world community, encourages the propaganda of separatism, Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva tweeted.

The remark was made in regard to the airing of an interview with Arayik Harutyunyan, a self-proclaimed "head" of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh".

"The broadcast by France 24 TV channel of the interview of the so-called representative of the illegal entity, NOT recognized by the world - encourages the promotion of separatism - undermines the sovereignty & territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - harms peace efforts by exacerbating tensions," she tweeted.