Azerbaijani top presidential aide denies deal on int'l mechanisms for Karabakh Armenians

Statements on the achievement of an agreement on creating international mechanisms for protecting the rights and security of Armenians living in Karabakh are wide off the mark, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

He said this in a comment on the statement of Armenian Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan about the alleged achievement in Washington of an agreement on the creation of international mechanisms to protect the rights and security of Karabakh Armenians.

Hikmat Hajiyev revealed the essence of the discussions he had with Armen Grigoryan, adding that it was unilaterally distorted.

“In my October 13 interview with Azerbaijani media, I gave detailed information about the content and nature of the discussions held in Washington. Once again, I want to note that the statements about the agreement allegedly reached in Washington on the creation of international mechanisms regarding the rights and security of the Armenian population living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan are false. The discussion of an issue in negotiations does not mean that an agreement has been reached on this issue. On September 27, at a meeting at the White House in Washington, hosted by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, we reiterated that Azerbaijan would not discuss the rights and security of the Armenian population living in Karabakh with any international partners, as this is the internal affairs of our country, regulated under the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The talks of national sovereignty and the creation of an international mechanism are out of the question. Azerbaijan does not intend to discuss this issue either with Armenia or with other states and organizations. At the meeting, the US representative once again expressed respect for the sovereignty of Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev said.

Hikmat Hajiyev believes that speeches of Armenian officials with such statements about the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan are contrary to the declarations in Prague and Sochi and are regarded as an encroachment on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

“These and other contradictory statements and unnecessary new elements put forward recently by Armenian officials testify to the intention of Armenia to deliberately disrupt the negotiations on a peace agreement and create only an imitation of talks. We recommend that the Armenian side abandon such destructive policies, demonstrate the political will to ensure lasting peace and security in the region, and thoughtfully participate in the negotiations on a peace treaty,” the presidential aide added.