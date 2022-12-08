Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

On December 7, positions of the Azerbaijani army were shelled in the Kalbajar direction, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

"On December 7, at approximately 1245 hours, members of the illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the settlement of Aggaya in Kalbajar District. The units of our army have taken adequate retaliatory measures," the ministry said in the statement.

Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions along the state border on a regular basis. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have been repeatedly targeted by the Armenian forces.

The biggest border clashes between the sides since the 44-day war in 2020 started during the night of September 12 to 13, when the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.

Following the October 6 meeting in Prague between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron, all sides reiterated their commitment to peace talks while recognizing each other's territorial integrity.