Azerbaijani, Turkish defense chiefs watch Fraternal Fist drills [VIDEO]

Joint exercises, dubbed as Fraternal Fist, are underway in Azerbaijan with representatives of the Turkiye military forces, Azernews reports per the ministry.

The exercises involving servicemen from different types of troops, combat and special engineer-sapper equipment, as well as military jets of the Azerbaijani and the Turkish armed forces are being held in Baku city, as well as Astara, Jabrayil, and Imishli districts on the border with Iran.

Under the scenario, units of the Land Forces, Air Forces, Special Forces, Engineering Troops, Rocket and Artillery Troops of the Azerbaijani Army jointly with the Turkish servicemen are performing various combat training tasks.

In the military drills, various tasks on using modern combat methods, applying artillery, aviation, and other types of troops in military operations, organizing their activities in interoperability mode, building pontoon bridges to open a passage over rivers, landing paratroopers into the depths of the imaginary enemy are also being accomplished.

The focal point of the exercises is to ensure combat coordination during the interoperability of troops, improving control, sharing experience, and increasing the professionalism of military personnel.

In the course of the Fraternal Fist drills, various tasks were also fulfilled at nighttime and in conditions of limited visibility.

At this stage of the exercises, tasks on destroying an imaginary enemy’s equipment and manpower in conditions of direct contact were accomplished.

Servicemen of both fraternal nations are demonstrating high professionalism during the military exercises designed to ensure combat interoperability during the troops' interaction, improve control, exchange experience and increase the professionalism of the military personnel.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, Turkiye's National Defense Minister Hulusu Akar, and other top officers observed the Fraternal Fist drills at the training ground.

They were informed that according to the scenario of the military exercises, the Ground Forces, Air Forces, Special Forces, engineering troops, units of the rocket and artillery troops of the Azerbaijan Army, in cooperation with the servicemen of the Turkish Armed Forces, are performing various combat training tasks with high professionalism.

Zakir Hasanov and the Turkish delegation headed by Hulusu Akar watched through special monitors the performance of tasks in the military exercises being held in Azerbaijan’s Astara, Jabrayil, and Imishli Districts.

In conclusion, the tasks completed in all directions were analyzed together with the command staff via video link.

Highly appreciating the joint exercises, the defense ministers gave appropriate recommendations for better organization of the exercises and improvement of the personnel's professionalism.