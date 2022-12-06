Azerbaijan, Algeria mull healthcare co-op

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

A meeting was held at the Azerbaijani Health Ministry with Algerian ambassador Abdulvahab Osman, Azernews reports per the ministry.

Addressing the meeting, Health Minister Teymur Musayev stressed the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Algeria. The minister also underscored the importance of high-level mutual visits for the expansion of ties between the two nations.

Teymur Musayev also pointed to the wide potential for developing cooperation between the two countries in the health sector.

“Cooperation with Algeria in the field of health policy and public health is carried out at the international level - within the framework of cooperation between the ministers of health of the World Health Organization, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement. In addition, in order to improve the efficiency of healthcare in our countries, there are all the necessary tools for interaction in the field of medical education, including the exchange of modern methodological and scientific-practical information in the field of continuous professional education of medical specialists,” Musayev said.

The Azerbaijani health minister expressed the hope for further successful development of relations between the two countries.

In his turn, Abdulvahab Osman stressed that Algeria attaches great importance to strengthening bilateral relations with Azerbaijan.

"Diplomatic relations between our countries were established in 1994, and during this period, cooperation between Algeria and Azerbaijan has been developing steadily," Osman said.

The ambassador noted that Algeria places particular emphasis on the growth of the pharmaceutical sector and expressed his nation's interest in enhancing cooperation with Azerbaijan in this sector.

During the meeting, which was held in the spirit of constructive dialogue and mutual understanding, new prospects for the development and strengthening of cooperation in the healthcare and medical sciences sector were discussed.

In addition, discussions were held regarding the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of pharmaceuticals in the future.

Azerbaijan-Algeria relations are successfully developing, and both countries cooperate effectively within a variety of international organizations. There are good opportunities for the development of bilateral relationships in all spheres in the future.

Algeria recognized Azerbaijan's independence on December 20, 1991. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on April 22, 1994. Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Algeria on November 28, 2014, while the latter opened its diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan in January 2015.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.3 million in 2021.