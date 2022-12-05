Azernews Weekly Major Output Review: Nov 28 - Dec 4

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azernews presents another weekly issue of covered major stories.

HIGHLIGHTS

Azerbaijani parliament calls France out on its own imperialist history

Azerbaijan determined to reintegrate citizens of Armenian origin into post-conflict processes

Azerbaijan implements successful projects to strengthen ties along Middle Corridor

Azerbaijani top diplomat mulls regional situation, interstate relations with Dutch, Norwegian & Romanian colleagues

Human rights researchers updated about Armenia's atrocities in Karabakh

Azerbaijani, US officials discuss military co-op

Azerbaijani, Russian top ministers to meet in Moscow

Pashinyan loses his metaphorical blue: French meddling overruled

Azerbaijan, Algeria ink accord on oil & gas cooperation

Baku hosts int'l event on empowering SMEs, economic diversification & green growth

Azerbaijan, EU discuss transport & aviation co-op

Baku to host Vugar Hashimov Memorial-2022

Famed jazzman presents new album in Paris

Slovak architectural gems that stand the test of time

NATION

Pashinyan loses his metaphorical blue: French meddling overruled

Whilst referring to the 6 October quadripartite Prague meeting, President Aliyev, sporting a hint of a slight smile, some reserve and authoritative silence, all of which spoke more than punchy words could have possibly conveyed, declared that French President Macron also joined that self-same congregation and, with self-assuredly imperturbable aplomb, concluded that “I just would end my comments here”. Within this razor-sharp brief impromptu quip was ingrained an inherent death warrant regarding French mendacity.

Azerbaijani parliament calls France out on its own imperialist history

France, which is accusing Azerbaijan baselessly of committing war crimes against Armenia, has its own history of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Azerbaijan determined to reintegrate citizens of Armenian origin into post-conflict processes

Azerbaijan is determined to provide its citizens of Armenian origin with the same rights and freedoms as all the citizens of the country, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said, addressing the 29th session of the OSCE Ministerial Council.

Azerbaijan implements successful projects to strengthen ties along Middle Corridor

On November 30, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov arrived in Warsaw to participate in the "New realities in the region: Security architecture and prospects for sustainable peace in the South Caucasus" conference.

Azerbaijani top diplomat mulls regional situation, interstate relations with Dutch, Norwegian & Romanian colleagues

On December 1, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with counterparts from Norway, Romania, and the Netherlands on the fringes of the 29th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Polish Lodz.

Human rights researchers updated about Armenia's atrocities in Karabakh

On November 29-30, a series of events were held with the participation of human rights researchers of Azerbaijani origin, natives of Tabriz, who now live in France.

Azerbaijani premier, Tatarstan president discuss co-op expansion

On November 29, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov in Baku.

Azerbaijani, Turkiye top diplomats mull bilateral cooperation, regional situation

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu exchanged views on topical issues on the agenda of bilateral and regional cooperation between the two countries. The discussion occurred during a phone call on November 28.

Azerbaijani, US officials discuss military co-op

Azerbaijani First Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Army Col-Gen Karim Valiyev met with Governor of the US State of Oklahoma Kevin Stitt, and Adjutant Gen for Oklahoma and Commander of the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard Brigadier Gen Thomas Mancino during his visit to the USA.

Azerbaijani, Russian top ministers to meet in Moscow

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov will meet in Moscow on December 5, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said. She made the remarks during a weekly briefing on November 30.

Azerbaijan, US eye normalization process, peace treaty with Armenia

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and US Department of State Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Philip Reeker discussed the normalization process of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, bilateral negotiations on peace treaty elements, including the Washington meeting, the issue of opening communication routes and the delimitation process.

BUSINESS

Azerbaijan, Algeria ink accord on oil & gas cooperation

Azerbaijan and Algeria have signed a document on the cooperation in the oil and gas field. The document was signed by Algeria's Energy and Mines Minister Mohamed Arkab and Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov during the latter's visit to Algeria.

Baku hosts int'l event on empowering SMEs, economic diversification & green growth

Baku played host to the opening ceremony of an international event on “Empowering SMEs, economic diversification and green growth”.

Azerbaijan, Tatarstan ink accord on co-op in SMBs

Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and Tatarstan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry have signed an agreement on cooperation. The document was signed by SMBDA’s First Deputy Chairman Natiq Hasanov and Chamber’s Deputy Chairman Marat Akhmatov, within the framework of the Azerbaijani-Tatar business forum that took place in Baku on November 29.

Baku, Ashgabat mull prospects of economic & trade ties expansion

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have discussed prospects of expanding the economic-trade relations between the two countries, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said. The minister noted that the discussion took place at the session of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic and humanitarian cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

SOCAR, GOGC discuss energy cooperation dev’t

Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) President Rovshan Najaf and Georgia’s Oil and Gas Corporation (GOGC) General Director George Chikovani have discussed the development of cooperation in the energy sector.

Azerbaijan, EU discuss transport & aviation co-op

Azerbaijan and the European Union have discussed cooperation in the transport and aviation sector. The discussion took place during a meeting between the European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean and Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev, who is on a working visit to Brussels.

CULTURE

Second 4.4 Festival of Short Plays wraps up

The Second 4.4 Festival of Short Plays has come to an end. The closing ceremony was attended by well-known theatrical figures, who shared their view on the festival and new trends in theatrical art. An even more festive mood was brought by an ensemble of musicians, who performed incendiary melodies in the theater foyer.

Famed jazzman presents new album in Paris

Famed national jazzman Etibar Asadali has performed a grand concert in France. The concert was timed to the musician's album presentation "Mugham" and took place in Paris' Le Baiser Salé jazz club.

Slovak architectural gems that stand the test of time

A photo project "Architectural Masterpieces of the World" brilliantly demonstrates architectural styles typical for different countries. Launched by the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction and professional photographer Aydin Sadixov, the project is currently designed for a period of two years. The photographer told Azernews that the project features separate events including photo exhibitions and presentations on the architectural masterpieces of different countries.

Baku to host Azerbaijan Tourism Summit in early December The State Tourism Agency will host Azerbaijan Tourism Summit 2022 on December 8. Within the summit, members of the tourism industry, state and private sector representatives will discuss development trends in the tourism sector at the Baku Congress Center. Azerbaijan, Tatarstan discuss to expand tourism cooperation Chairman of Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev has met with Chairman of the State Committee on Tourism of Tatarstan Sergey Ivanov to discuss issues of expanding tourism ties and mutual cooperation between the two countries. SPORTS Baku to host Vugar Hashimov Memorial-2022 Vugar Hashimov Memorial-2022 will be held in Baku on December 17-24. The chess tournament will bring together ten chess players. SMBDA organizes mini food trailer for football fans in Qatar A mini food trailer with Azerbaijani snacks has been organized for football fans at FIFA World Cup in Doha. The food trailer was provided with the support of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA).