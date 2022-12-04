National activist from South Azerbaijan visits Khudafarin bridge

By Trend

On December 4, the national activist from South Azerbaijan, Head of "Gunaz TV" television channel Ahmad Obali visited Khudafarin bridge, a unique historical monument, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

Ahmad Obali was informed about Jabrayil city, which was liberated as a result of the efforts of the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief President Ilham Aliyev during the 44-day Second Karabakh War. He was told about the Khudafarin bridge and the atrocities and crimes committed by Armenian armed forces in Azerbaijan's ancient lands.

Khudaferin bridges are unique monuments of Azerbaijani architecture due to their connection with historical events of world significance, beautiful landscapes, high architectural and engineering solutions, and other features. Historically, one of the bridges located on the Silk Road has 15 spans, and the other has 11 spans. The bridges, which are relics of the XII-XIII centuries, testify to the development of craftsmanship in Azerbaijan in the Middle Ages.

These lands, as well as other liberated areas, were ruined, houses were looted, and nature was destroyed during the years of occupation. Many historical and religious monuments were insulted by Armenians, mosques were used as stables for animals. The graves were also destroyed. Now, life in Eastern Zangazur is restored after the liberation, and Azerbaijan is implementing important projects here.