Azerbaijani agency reveals November figures of mine-clearance operations in Karabakh

The Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency has published information on November mine clearance operations in the territories liberated from occupation, Azernews reports via the agency.

During the demining operations throughout November, 782 anti-personnel and 344 anti-tank mines, as well as 1,735 unexploded ordnances were found and defused in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.

An area of 2,522.6 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, the report added.