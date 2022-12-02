Azerbaijani president sends congratulatory letter to UAE president

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Your Highness,

I cordially congratulate and convey my best wishes to you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s National Holiday – the Day of Independence.

We attach particular importance to our friendly relations with the United Arab Emirates, which are based on mutual trust and support. During the last thirty years period, the ties between our countries united by religious and cultural bonds, have strengthened while our collaboration in various areas of mutual interest has evolved in a dynamic and sustainable manner.

I believe that we will continue to put our joint efforts to develop further our interstate relations and broaden our bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

On this pleasant day, I wish you sound health, happiness, success in your activities, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of the United Arab Emirates.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 November 2022