Resolution of French Parliament against Azerbaijan has no meaning - MP

By Trend





The resolution adopted by the French Parliament against Azerbaijan has no meaning, Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjaliyev told Trend on December 1.

"The biased resolution was first adopted by the upper house of parliament (the Senate). The fact that such a move was also made against Azerbaijan in the lower house, and the adoption of this document by lawmakers representing Macron's party, shows that the French political establishment has completely lost its sense of reality and is expressing a hostile position towards Azerbaijan,” Ganjaliyev said.

“We reject the resolution adopted against Azerbaijan, which demonstrates a biased and clearly hostile stance,” he noted.

According to the MP, the policy towards France needs to be revised.

"France should be left out of the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and also be excluded from all projects related to Azerbaijan. France is trying to claim the right to have a say in the South Caucasus,” he also noted.

“Azerbaijan is a strong country, and it’s impossible to intimidate the country, put pressure on it," Ganjaliyev said.