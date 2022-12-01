Azerbaijani foreign minister in Warsaw to attend think-tank conf, int'l event

By Azernews





By Fatima Hasanova

On November 30, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov arrived in Warsaw to participate in the "New realities in the region: Security architecture and prospects for sustainable peace in the South Caucasus" conference, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

The conference is taking place in Warsaw with the participation of over 30 European think tanks and academics.

Jeyhun Bayramov is also scheduled to attend the 29th meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers on December 1.

As OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries Russia, the USA, and France had been mediating a peaceful solution to the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts resulted in no progress as Armenia refused to abide by the UN Security Council Resolutions (822, 853, 874, and 884) demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its troops from Azerbaijani territories, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

The trilateral ceasefire deal, signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade-long conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, which along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement is set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.