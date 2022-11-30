Azerbaijani premier, Tatarstan president discuss co-op expansion

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

On November 29, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

At the meeting, the prospects for bilateral relations in areas of shared interest were discussed, and satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Tatarstan in a number of fields was expressed.

The significance of the Azerbaijani-Tatarstan business forum held in Baku within the framework of Rustam Minnikhanov's visit was emphasized. The parties expressed confidence that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tatarstan will continue to further strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership.

Azerbaijan and Russia cooperate in different sectors, such as the economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. Over 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six road maps are being implemented.

Azerbaijan's investments in the Russian economy have exceeded $1.2 billion, with the majority of the investments being in the non-oil sector. In addition, Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy totaled $6.3 billion with $5 billion in the oil sector and $1.3 billion in non-oil sectors.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.9 billion in 2021, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.