Azerbaijani president amends board of State Customs Committee

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev amended decree ?170 from May 1, 1995 "On approval of the State Customs Committee Board of Republic of Azerbaijan".

The decree ?170 from May 1, 1995, "On the approval of the State Customs Committee Board of the Republic of Azerbaijan" is amended as follows:

- The words "Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic" are excluded;

- After the words "Head of the Legal Department of the State Customs Committee's Administration", the words "Head of the Nakhchivan General Administration of Customs" are added.