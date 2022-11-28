Azerbaijani Parliament secures observer status at ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Parliament was admitted to the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) as an observer member, Azernews reports.

According to the Assembly Charter, the appeal review procedures usually take 2-3 years, however, the appeal of the Azerbaijani Parliament was considered on a priority basis and supported.

A solemn ceremony dedicated to the parliament’s admission was organized within the second plenary session of the 43rd General Assembly of the AIPA in Cambodia.

The Azerbaijani tricolor flag was carried on stage accompanied by a guard of honor at the ceremony.

During the event, President of the National Assembly of the Kingdom of Cambodia, President of the 43rd AIPA General Assembly Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin presented Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova with a relevant document.

At the US Congress meeting, the National Assembly of Nepal (Rastriya Sabha) and the Parliament of Georgia were also admitted to the organization as observer members.

Meetings with the parliamentarians were held following the solemn ceremony.