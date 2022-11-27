TODAY.AZ / Politics

Rehabilitation process of Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Syria begins - official

27 November 2022 [16:24] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The process of rehabilitation of 16 Azerbaijani citizens (13 children and 3 women) repatriated from Syria has begun, the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan told Trend.

They received placement in a social service facility as well as primary care from the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan.

Initially, the socio-psychological evaluation of each patriated person is carried out. Then, a relevant plan of social rehabilitation is developed and on its basis the work with the involvement of a social worker and a psychologist begins. Also, the repatriated persons are involved in various types of activities for the social adaptation and efficient organization of the leisure.

Meanwhile, a total of 409 citizens were repatriated to Azerbaijan from Iraq and Syria, including 380 children and 29 women.

