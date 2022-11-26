Trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish, Kazakh ministers takes place in Aktau

By Trend

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov attended a trilateral meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Transport from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Türkiye in Aktau on November 25, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The Georgian delegation participated in the ministerial meeting as well.

According to the information, the main issue on the agenda of the meeting organized in continuation of the first trilateral meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Transport of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Türkiye, held on June 27, 2022 in Baku, was to discuss the work done in order to use the potential of the region in the field of transport, communications, transit and other areas and further expansion of the partnership. During the discussions, attention was paid to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), cargo transportation in this direction.

Speaking at the meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that this format is one of the important platforms for further expanding partnership between these countries, which have partnership relations at a high level. It was noted that in the context of growing threats to global security, stability and economic development, the strengthening of cooperation between these countries in the field of transport and communications is of great importance in terms of preventing and reducing risks and challenges at the regional level. The significance and prospects of the Zangezur Corridor as part of the Middle Corridor were also emphasized. It was noted that this corridor has the potential to further increase transport opportunities within the Trans-Caspian route. The opening of all communications in the region, including the Zangezur corridor, will serve to expand international transport links.

Jeyhun Bayramov informed the meeting participants about the current situation against the backdrop of new realities that have developed in the region after the 44-day war, including efforts to promote the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He noted that the end of the conflict creates new opportunities for achieving long-term peace and stability in the region through the restoration of economic and communication ties.

The minister spoke about the large-scale restoration and construction work being carried out in the liberated territories, about the efforts to ensure the return of former internally displaced persons to their lands. It was noted that one of the biggest obstacles to the reconstruction and construction activities carried out by Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period is the existing mine threat, and in particular it was emphasized that the Armenian side laid mines on the territory of Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period.

As a result of the trilateral meeting, in accordance with the Baku Declaration, a "Road Map for 2022-2027" was signed for the development and operation of the Middle Corridor route passing through the territory of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.