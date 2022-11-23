Traffic accident leaves 1 killed, 6 injured servicemen in Jabrayil District

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Servicemen of the Azerbaijani State Border Service got into a traffic accident in Shukurbayli village of Jabrayil District on November 21 and the case is under investigation, Azernews reports.

The accident occurred when a truck switched lanes and collided with a UAZ of the Azerbaijani State Border Service.

The truck, into which the UAZ of the State Border Service crashed, belonged to the Kalyon RSY company, which is carrying out reconstruction work in the territories liberated from occupation.

The service car, driven by ensign of the X military unit Parviz Garashov (1995), was moving through the territory of the village of Shukurbayli, when a Howo truck suddenly drove in front of it, driven by a resident of Ujar District Etibar Muradov (b. 1963).

As a result, senior sergeants Elmir Abbasov (1998), Elshan Karimov (1988), Bahruz Nazarov (1985), warrant officer Faiz Murshudov (1992), and junior ensign Asif Dunyamaliyev (2001), as well as the driver P. Garashov, received various injuries.

The injured were immediately taken to Fuzuli Central District Hospital. Senior sergeant Elmir Abbasov died in the hospital despite all the efforts of doctors.

Police Captain Aslan Giyasli, chief inspector of the Barda regional group of the Interior Ministry's Press Service, stated that a criminal case has been initiated in the District Police Department under the relevant article of the Criminal Code in connection with the traffic accident, and the investigation is underway.