TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani, UAE Ministries of Internal Affairs sign MoU

19 November 2022 [21:13] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs and the UAE Ministry of Interior have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), the Azerbaijani ministry told Trend.

The MoU on the mutual recognition of driving licenses and their replacement was signed during a visit of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Police Lieutenant-General Oruj Zalov to the UAE on November 15-17.

The document will enter into force following the completion of the relevant procedures in accordance with the national legislation of both countries.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/228261.html

Print version

Views: 118

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also