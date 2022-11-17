Sentences of six more Tartar case defendants extends

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Sentences of six more defendants in the "Tartar case" in Azerbaijan have been extended, Azernews reports

The petition of the investigating body on this matter was considered and satisfied in the Baku Military Court, and the court’s decision was announced.

According to the decision, the arrest against the accused Rashid Niftaliyev, Ruslan Mikayilov, Sanan Mashiyev, Jabir Gahramanov, Elchin Aliyev and Intigam Mammadov was extended for three months.

To recap, a criminal case was initiated at the Azerbaijan Military Prosecutor's Office under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code in connection with the unlawful actions of some servicemen of the military units of the Defense Ministry based in Tartar, Aghdam, and Beylagan Districts, committed in May-June 2017, which consisted in the interrogation of persons suspected of committing illegal actions, the use of physical and psychological violence, torture, an inhuman and degrading treatment that led to death and other grave consequences.