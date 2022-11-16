Azerbaijan Army holds demonstration battalion tactical drills [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijani Army has conducted demonstration battalion tactical drills, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry on November 16.

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, exercises were held in conditions close to real combat, and the area of a possible provocation by an imaginary enemy's sabotage group was determined on the basis of intelligence data.

The battalion left the point of permanent deployment, moved to the assembly area, and by neutralizing the imaginary enemy successfully fulfilled the initial task to suppress a possible provocation.

The next stage involved setting up observation posts and having human settlements-based units carry out search operations.

The main goals of the exercises are to strengthen the communication between the headquarters and units during the process of getting the battalion ready for combat, as well as to develop the commanders' battle management skills and prompt decision-making abilities.

As a result of the activities carried out with high professionalism, all the assigned goals were achieved during the exercises.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.