Azerbaijani diaspora picketing French Senate in Paris

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Diaspora are holding a protest action outside the French Senate, Azernews reports on November 15.

The protestors are opposing the Senate discussion of the anti-Azerbaijani resolution.

They are urging senators not to pass the resolution.

The protesters are chanting "We want justice!", "France, be neutral!", "Senate, be fair!" etc slogans.

The police officers were called to the venue of the protest action.

Today the French Senate is scheduled to discuss a pro-Armenian resolution, calling on the French government and other countries of the European Union to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan.