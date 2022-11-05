Azerbaijani premier, Turkiye's Vice President discuss deepening economic relations

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

On November 4, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Turkiye's Vice President Fuat Oktay in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

During the meeting, the two men underlined the all-out flourishing ties of the two fraternal nations.

They emphasized the significance of the joint business forum and the 10th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, both of which are scheduled to take place in Baku.

The Azerbaijani prime minister stressed that Fuat Oktay's official visit will serve as a catalyst for the continued development of bilateral ties.

The potential for Turkish-Azerbaijani collaboration in a variety of areas was also discussed.