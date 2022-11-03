Meeting of Azerbaijani-Armenian border delimitation commission kicks off in Brussels

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The meeting of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation commission has kicked off in Brussels, Secretary General of the EU External Action Service Stefano Sannino said, Azernews reports.

"Pleased to welcome to Brussels the Azerbaijan-Armenia border commissions led by Deputy Prime Ministers Shahin Mustafayev and Mher Grigoryan for their third meeting. The European Union urges the sides to take steps to improve security on the ground and to achieve progress on delimitation," the official tweeted.

This is the third meeting within the framework of the work of the delimitation and border security commission between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

To recap, the first meeting between Azerbaijan and Armenian delimitation commissions was held on the border on May 24, 2022, and the second such meeting took place in Moscow on August 30, 2022.