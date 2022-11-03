TODAY.AZ / Politics

Armenia's military aggression kills nine Azerbaijani journalists - ministry

03 November 2022 [15:13] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Nine Azerbaijani journalists were killed as a result of Armenia's armed assault, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Foreign Ministry.

"Today, on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, we remember and demand justice for 9 Azerbaijani journalists who were killed merely for doing their work in the course of military aggression by Armenia against Azerbaijan," the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry called for justice to be properly served.

November 2 marks the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.

