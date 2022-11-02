Parliamentarian urges Armenia to face reality & sign peace deal with Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Yusif Abbaszada

The results of the tripartite Sochi meeting for the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations have once again demonstrated the spirit and direction of the peace process, Azernews reports, citing MP Sevil Mikayilova’s comments for Trend.

The results of the Sochi meeting are another success of Azerbaijani diplomacy, and it shows that the negotiations process is proceeding in keeping with the peace agenda charted namely by Azerbaijan, the parliamentarian opined.

Ahead of the tripartite meeting, President Ilham Aliyev let Putin know Azerbaijan’s resolute position, declaring once again that the Karabakh conflict is over.

“The Karabakh conflict has already been consigned to history. It was resolved two years ago, so there is practically nothing to discuss in this context,” the parliamentarian said.

Thus, President Ilham Aliyev crossed out the “Sochi Plan’’ of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said “it is time for the resolution of the conflict”, the parliamentarian stressed.

Sevil Mikayilova added that Armenia, which is always after support from various political circles, and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was again defeated in face of new realities. The absence of the Karabakh notion in the statement was an illustration of Azerbaijan’s resolute stance, the parliamentarian added.

Sevil Mikayilova added that the Armenian political leadership tries to get certain privileges, help, and support at all meetings. It was anticipated that the Sochi meeting would be of the same kind.

“During the Prague meeting, the Armenian political leadership could not achieve what it wanted despite the help of its patrons. The Armenian prime minister had great hopes for the Sochi meeting, but Armenia’s efforts were doomed to failure again.

“The conflict has been resolved, and given the new realities, states, considered to be international power centers, accept Azerbaijan’s political superiority. Armenia should draw a conclusion from this, instead of looking for supporters in various circles, it should think about opening communications, defining borders, and, most importantly, taking practical steps in the direction of signing a peace treaty.

It is pivotal to advance the normalization process in order to bring about sustainable peace to the region. The Sochi statement also emphasized the importance of intensive preparations for the conclusion of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia. One can assume that the Sochi meeting will be important in terms of Armenia finally understanding this reality and behaving appropriately,” Sevil Mikayilova concluded.