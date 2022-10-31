Azerbaijan evolves into intellectual hub of wider region - ex-president of Bosnia and Herzegovina

By Trend





Azerbaijan is becoming the intellectual hub of the region with support from the Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), Mladen Ivanic, ex-President of Bosnia and Herzegovina, told Trend.

“I am very proud and happy to be a member of the NGIC. I have met so many excellent personalities here, equipped with knowledge. It is very significant that we bring Azerbaijani experience, within both cultural heritage and political achievements, to the modern world. Thanks to the NGIC as well, Azerbaijan is much more visible in the world,” he said.

According to the ex-president, meetings that NGIC conducts all over the world - from Europe to Asia help promote Azerbaijan globally.

“Another achievement is that the NGIC brings many people together at the Global Baku Forum. During the next Global Baku Forum, which is planned to be held in March next year, the main topics of discussion will revolve around global conflicts and crises. So many challenges are ahead of us. Azerbaijan is now growing into an intellectual center of the wider region - from the South Caucasus to Central Asia. We must continue this trend in raising awareness about Azerbaijan throughout the world,” Ivanic added.