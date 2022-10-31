Azerbaijani religious leader lambasts Iran for military drills on border

By Azernews

By Sama Imanova

The chairman of the Board of Muslims of the Caucasus has lashed out at Iran's recent conduct of the military drills along the Araz River on the border with Azerbaijan, viewed as muscle flexing in Baku and support for Yerevan, Azernews reports, citing Pravda.az news website.

"Up to now, I had known that if something happened to me, my brothers would come to save me. But today I am disillusioned. Who should I trust? My brother sold me to Armenians. The hope of millions of Shiites was shattered."

Allahsukur Pasazada also slammed Iran for being indifferent to Azerbaijani victims at the hands of Armenians during the first Karabakh war.

"Although it is called the Islamic Republic of Iran, their maneuver is unacceptable on our borders. I saw on TV that even when soldiers got on the plane, a cleric came and blessed them under the Holy Koran. What do they bless? Where do they send them? To Azerbaijan? To the border of the Muslim state to flex muscles. This is not a move worthy of a Muslim. I didn't expect it. Where were they? More than 600 people were killed in Khojaly in a night. Had it not been committed by Armenians? Why did you not conduct this maneuver once on the border with Armenia? We waited for it for 30 years. Our lands were captured, our mosques were burnt down," the chairman of the Board of Muslims of the Caucasus, Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada, said in an interview.