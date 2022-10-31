Azerbaijan said to open embassy in Israel

By Azernews

By Sama Imanova

Azerbaijan is opening an embassy in Israel and "a decision to this end has already been taken," Azernews reports, citing independent MP Arzu Nagiyev of the Azerbaijani parliament.

"The opening of an Azerbaijani embassy in Israel can only be delayed for technical reasons. Because a decision to this end is already in place. It is obvious that the embassy of Israel operates in Azerbaijan. It should be taken into account that a lot of our citizens of Jewish origin live in Azerbaijan, as well as our compatriots in Israel. Therefore, the process of opening our embassy in Israel will definitely be regulated," MP Arzu Nagiyev, a member of the Azerbaijani-Israeli inter-parliamentary relations working group, said, Azernews reports via Pravda.az news website.

The parliamentarian added that although Azerbaijan does not have an embassy in Israel, foreign policy relations with Tel Aviv are regulated at the highest level through various organizations, such as NGOs, the Foreign Ministry, and the Diaspora committee.

He further added "this is the main point. Azerbaijan has no problems with Israel on mutual issues. Israel as a state is our important partner in terms of politics, military, economy, and cultural-spiritual strategy. Steps are being taken in this direction as well. From time to time, they tried to highlight that a certain state would not like it if Azerbaijan had had an embassy in Israel. Azerbaijan has its own foreign policy and it regulates it. Iran opens a consulate in Kapan, and if it says "Armenia is our partner", there has never been, is, and will be for us to shy away from any country. In my opinion, the opening of our embassy in Israel is not a serious problem. We will soon see the outcome."