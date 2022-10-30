There is no alternative to peace in Armenian-Azerbaijani relations - deputy minister

By Trend

There is no alternative to peace in Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov said at an event dedicated to the Day of the Republic of Türkiye, Trend reports.

"We hope that the agreements reached in Prague will continue. The main thing is to move towards peace. The parties must continue to work in support of each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty," Khalaf Khalafov said.

According to him, a trilateral meeting is expected in the near future. "We believe that the leadership of Armenia understands its responsibility - responsibility to the international community, in connection with its obligations. Because Armenia, which has signed certain documents, must fulfill its obligations. She is responsible to her people," said the deputy minister.

He noted that today in the South Caucasus, in the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations there is no alternative to peace.

"We must reach a peace agreement, take all the necessary steps for this. These steps must be concrete," Khalafov said.

Armenia must express its position and take all necessary steps towards peace, the deputy minister added.