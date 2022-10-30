Turkiye's ex-premier thanks Azerbaijani leader for prompt reaction after car accident

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Turkiye's ex-Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his special attention after the car accident he had in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"We survived a serious accident. From the accident venue, we were immediately taken by helicopter to the hospital. I express my gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who was constantly interested in our condition throughout the past period. I also express my gratitude to our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who kept the treatment process under control," Yildirim said.

To recap, Y?ld?r?m, who is a deputy chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party); MP ?amil Ayr?m, and bodyguard O?uzhan Demirçi, were involved in a road accident during their visit to Azerbaijan's Jabrayil District.

After a while, they were sent to Türkiye to continue their medical treatment at a local hospital and have since then been discharged from the hospital.