TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Korean counterpart

30 October 2022 [13:06] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol over the heavy loss of lives as a result of a stampede in the city of Seoul.

Dear Mr. President,

We were extremely saddened by the news of heavy casualties and injuries as a result of a stampede in the city of Seoul.
Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the friendly people of Korea, and wish the injured recovery.

Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 30 October 2022
URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/227490.html

Print version

Views: 183

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also