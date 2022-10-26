Azerbaijan, South Africa discuss cooperation, set to further deepen relations

By Azernews

By Sama Imanova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received South African Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Alvin Botes in Baku, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, the two men discussed issues on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, developments unfolding in the region and world as well as current challenges.

Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the existence of cooperation in the political, economical and humanitarian spheres between Azerbaijan and the Republic of South Africa despite geographical distance. Further, the Azerbaijani minister underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation within the framework of international organizations, especially the United Nations (UN) and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in addition to bilateral relations.

Bayramov also thanked South Africa for supporting Baku's initiatives within the framework of the NAM and informed the opposite side about the new realities, Azerbaijan's peace efforts, as well as, the restoration and reconstruction being carried out in the liberated territories after the 44-day Patriotic War.

For his part, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Alvin Botes provided detailed information about the political consultations held on October 24, 2022, between the Azerbaijani and RSA Foreign Ministries.

The delegation from Azerbaijan, headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and Alvin Botes of the RSA discussed expanding political consultations, and the latter thanked Baku for humanitarian aid provided to African nations during the Covid-19 pandemic in its capacity as the chair of NAM to increase the role of the movement.

Alvin Botes stressed the importance of developing cooperation between the RSA and Azerbaijan, emphasizing the need for reinforcement of legal basis to improve economic relations. Deputy Minister Alvin Botes underlined the importance of joint action to increase the efficiency of the activities of international organizations in combatting current challenges and threats, including South-South cooperation.