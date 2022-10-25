Preparations for Putin-initiated Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting in the pipeline - Spokesperson

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitri Peskov has confirmed that preparations for a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with the mediation of Vladimir Putin are already in the pipeline, Azernews reports, citing Russian media.

"The summit is being prepared. We will inform you about the date and venue later," Peskov said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova commented on the issue in question.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Russia for the next trilateral summit, where it is planned to discuss a whole range of trilateral and bilateral issues,” she said.

The latest negotiations between Aliyev and Pashinyan occurred on October 6, 2022, at the European Economic Community summit in Prague.

On May 22, Aliyev and Pashinyan met in Brussels under the aegis of European Union Council President Charles Michel. At the meeting, the parties agreed to start the work of the commission on the delimitation of the borders, and also agreed on the need to start unblocking transport links in the region and discuss a future peace treaty.