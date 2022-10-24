Azerbaijani servicemen join Eternity-2022 drills in Turkiye

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani servicemen, along with Turkish and Georgian counterparts, are attending the Eternity-2022 computer-assisted command and staff drills in Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

During the drills, tasks on coordinating the security of strategically significant regional economic projects will be fulfilled with the involvement of servicemen and representatives of the relevant government agencies, the ministry said.

The international drills, which aimed at improving mutual cooperation and maintaining interoperability between the three nations' armed forces, will last until October 28, it added.

The Eternity format of military exercises between the three countries has existed since 2017 when Georgia was the first host, followed up by the excise in 2018 hosted by Turkiye. The three countries signed a partnership agreement in 2018 to further enhance military cooperation among them.

The three nations' armed forces have conducted multiple drills to defend trunk pipelines. Despite the fact that such experience previously existed, some analysts believe that various formats of such cooperation are not out of the question in light of the results of the second Karabakh war in 2020.