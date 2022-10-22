Hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis became IDPs during First Karabakh War - UN official

By Trend

Azerbaijan faced a humanitarian catastrophe during the First Karabakh War when hundreds of thousands of people became IDPs, representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in the country Guido Ambroso said on October 22 at the opening of the International Charity Fair dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijan-UN partnership, the third anniversary of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement and the UN Day, Trend reports.

According to Ambroso, over the past 30 years, Azerbaijan has made big achievements in terms of economic development and the development of human resources.

“Finally, after 30 years, hundreds of thousands of people got the opportunity to return to their homes. Azerbaijan has contributed to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic both regionally and globally, and has also provided humanitarian assistance to other countries in this direction,” he noted.

“At the same time, Azerbaijan actively participates in issues of intercultural dialogue, and multiculturalism and holds numerous events in this area. We are very pleased that over the past 30 years, relations between Azerbaijan and the UN have moved from the level of assistance to the level of partnership," added the official.