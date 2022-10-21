International Court of Justice rejects Armenia's petition against Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

On October 20, the International Court of Justice rejected Yerevan's petition to amend the court ruling of December 7, 2021, on provisional measures in the case initiated by Armenia against Azerbaijan, amid September clashes on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Azernews reports per the International Court statement.

“The hostilities, which erupted between the parties in September 2022, and the detention of Armenian military personnel do not constitute a change in the situation justifying modification of the order of 7 December 2021,” the court concluded.

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, in a comment on this decision, tweeted that Baku welcomes the move.

"We welcome the decision by the @CIJ_ICJ rejecting Armenia’s request to modify its Order. This aligns with our continued commitment to treat all Armenian detainees humanely and without discrimination, in line with our international obligations," he tweeted.

At the same time, he noted that Azerbaijan has now submitted documentary evidence to the International Court of Justice and the ECHR of war crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis.

“Azerbaijan has now submitted documented evidence of #WarCrimes committed by #Armenia against Azerbaijanis to the

@CIJ_ICJ and @ECHR_CEDH. Holding Armenia to account is crucial to draw a line under the conflict and build a peaceful, stable future,” Mammadov said in a tweet.

As previously reported, on December 7, 2021, the International Court of Justice demanded that Armenia and Azerbaijan stop incitement to racial hatred and manifestations of discrimination. These requirements are contained in court orders for provisional measures.