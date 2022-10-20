Baku port receives humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

A total of four trucks carrying 18 tons of cargo in each arrived at the Port of Baku on October 19, Azernews reports.

The trucks, dispatched by UNICEF from Turkiye to Afghanistan, are carrying over 72 tons of humanitarian aid, mainly school supplies. The cargo was promptly unloaded from trucks and loaded into 45-foot containers in the port and will be dispatched to Afghanistan via Turkmenistan.

Previously, these types of cargo were delivered to the destination country via other international transport corridors, but amidst the current geopolitical situation, many cargo owners already prefer this particular corridor in terms of stability and convenience.

The Port of Baku is situated at the crossroads of the modern Silk Road and major transportation corridors.