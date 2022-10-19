Greek cultural attaché upbeat on further dev't of Greek-Azerbaijani ties [INTERVIEW]

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

We hope the opening of the Greek Center in Azerbaijan will serve to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Greece, Cultural Attaché Maria Delaki told Azernews.

Delaki answered Azernews’ questions on the sidelines of the opening of the center for Greek language and studies at the Azerbaijani University of Languages on October 19.

She noted that the opening of the center will boost the development of cultural relations between the two nations.

“I think we can do a lot of things, for example, a student exchange. I will work in this center and we will arrange some events to get to know each other, and maybe, we will arrange some events in Greece. I think it will be very nice cooperation, very productive, and very creative. I will try my best to this effect,” she said.

The cultural attaché stated that they are trying to arrange the establishment of the Azerbaijani Language and Culture Center in Greece, too.

Further, noting that she has lived in Azerbaijan for the last four years, Delaki expressed her love for the country, noting that she has observed a lot of similarities between Azerbaijanis and Greeks.

Azerbaijani University of Languages Rector Kamal Abdullah and Greek Ambassador Nikolaos Piperigos participated in the opening ceremony of the center.

The opening of the center occurred amid the visit of Greek Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas to Baku.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in May 1992.

The embassy of Azerbaijan in the Hellenic Republic has been operating since April 16, 2004. The embassy of the Hellenic Republic in Azerbaijan was established on May 27, 1993.

In total, twenty-four documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Greece. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $435.7 million in 2021.