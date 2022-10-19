Azerbaijani, Morocco & OIC Ombudspersons ink MoU on joint co-op

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva and her Moroccan counterpart, as well as the Permanent Independent Commission on Human Rights of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on joint cooperation, Azernews reports.

The memorandum was signed as part of the Baku International Conference of Ombudspersons and National Human Rights and Institutions, held to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office on October 19 in Baku.

Addressing the event, Aliyeva said that Armenian subversive groups continue to mine the Azerbaijan lands without being subjected to any international pressure.

"The Azerbaijani Ombudsman's office repeatedly appealed to international organizations over the actions of Armenia. Unfortunately, the government of Armenia has not yet taken any steps regarding the transfer of accurate maps of minefields to Azerbaijan. Taking advantage of its impunity, Armenia continues to mine Azerbaijani territories with the help of subversive groups," she said.

"The Ombudsman's office repeatedly appealed over the violations of international law to the international community both during the war and in the post-war period, prepared reports, appeals, and statements, based on proofs collected and sent them to the relevant international organizations," Aliyeva stressed.

Leaders and employees of national human rights organizations of Turkiye, Pakistan, Morocco, Indonesia, Moldova, Japan, Hong Kong, Northern Cyprus, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Hungary, China, and Korea, representatives of international organizations, civil society institutions, NGOs, media, as well as MPs and other officials attended the international conference.

The main goal of the conference is to promote the reforms carried out in the fields of protection, provision, and promotion of human rights in Azerbaijan at the international level, at the same time, to discuss the current trends and challenges in the field of business and human rights, and to share positive country experiences in this regard.