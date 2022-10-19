Border guards seize over 22 kg of drug on border with Iran

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani State Border Service seized over 22 kg of drugs, as well as psychotropic pills on the state border with neighboring Iran, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

On October 15, at 1200 hours, border guards noticed a suspicious individual in the service area of the Horadiz border detachment’s border outpost near Imishli District’s Bahramtapa settlement.

The suspect, who defied the border guard's "Stop" command, was apprehended while attempting to flee the scene by picking up a white package buried on the bank of the Araz River. During the inspection, some 3.3 kg of marijuana-like substance was taken from Ujar resident Taleh Hasanov (42).

Similarly, border guards notice two unidentified persons approaching and quickly retreating from the Iran-Azerbaijan border in the service area of the Goytapa border detachment's border outpost near Bilasuvar’s 10-cu Jabrayil village on October 16 around 1800 hours.

The border checkpoint was immediately notified, and the indicated area was blocked and taken under control. A blue car (license plate 14-BC-269) was stopped in the border region as a result of border searches and operational measures.

Yusif Hasanov (34) and Tahir Tahirov Tahir (38) were apprehended after a car inspection found 10.6 kg of marijuana-like substance in a package.

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office, as well as the State Border Service, are conducting necessary operational-investigative measures on the incidents.

Likewise, on October 16, at 1055 hours, as a result of joint search measures carried out by the State Border Service and the State Customs Committee, an unattended package containing an estimated weight of 3.3 kg of marijuana-like substance, as well as 1,796 psychotropic methadone-40 pills, was discovered in the service area of the border outpost near Fuzuli's Arayatili village.

Furthermore, on October 15, at 2100 hours, border guards discovered signs of a border breach from Iran to Azerbaijan in the service area of the Goytapa border detachment’s border outpost near Bilasuvar’s Samadabad village.

The border strip and control devices were checked, and human footprints were uncovered.

As a result of the border search, 5.4 kg of marijuana-like substances, as well as 1,850 gabaprel-600 pills were discovered in a single package stashed in the border region.

Operational-investigative measures are underway on both incidents, the agency said.