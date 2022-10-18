Armenia continues to destroy Azerbaijani tombstones and UNESCO turns blind eye to this

By Trend

The footage showing another atrocity of Armenians has been circulated on social media, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Thus, the footage shows how Armenians destroy the tombstones belonging to the Azerbaijanis with the help of a truck. It's assumed that the footage was taken on the territory of Armenia.

Azerbaijani officials repeatedly informed the international organization that historical monuments and tombstones are being destroyed in Armenia, and it was also proposed to create a mission to investigate these acts of vandalism by UNESCO. However, the indifference of the organization to this issue enables Armenians to repeat these atrocities. As UNESCO turns a blind eye to these acts of vandalism, the number of destroyed monuments, graves, and mosques is growing.

It's enough to look at the destruction committed by Armenians on the territories of Azerbaijan during their occupation to see the extent of Armenian vandalism. Historical monuments, houses, and buildings of state institutions were completely destroyed. For almost 30 years of occupation, Armenians destroyed and plundered even the cemeteries of the Azerbaijanis.

One of the cemeteries that have been destroyed and plundered by Armenians is the Jabrayil cemetery. From the photographs taken here after the liberation of Jabrayil from occupation, it's obvious that Armenians not only destroyed the tombstones but even dug up some of the graves.

The same situation can be observed in Fuzuli. Armenians dismantled cemeteries in Fuzuli city and Garakhanbeyli, Dadali and Kurdlar villages.

As part of the mission on the investigation of fact carried out by the Azerbaijani side, it was established that the cemeteries of Mammadbeyli and Aghali villages of the Zangilan district were destroyed and mined by Armenian.

Armenians demolished cemeteries in Aghdam also and laid mines on the territory.

Cemeteries located on the liberated territory of the Gubadli district were destroyed by Armenian vandals as well. Armenians demolished religious, cultural and historical monuments, as well as cemeteries, in the region that has been under occupation for over 30 years. The cemetery in Gubadli has been destroyed to such an extent that it's impossible to even locate most of the graves.

Armenia, seeking to erase the traces of Azerbaijanis from these territories, tried to completely destroy the historical monuments and tombstones of Azerbaijanis.