Ombudswoman urges int'l organizations to denounce destruction of Azerbaijani tombstones by Armenians

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

The Ombudswoman has appealed to international organizations over the destruction of Azerbaijani tombstones by Armenians in Khankandi, Karabakh, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is in temporary charge, Azernews reports, citing a statement of the office.

"Another video showing the results of the policy of ethnic hatred formed by the Armenian military-political leadership against Azerbaijanis for many years has been spread on social networks. As the video shows, Armenians vandalized tombstones belonging to Azerbaijanis buried in the city of Khankendi in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan," the statement reads.

Further, the Ombudswoman urges international organizations not to remain indifferent to Armenia's provocations and be conducive to the establishment of peace in the region.

"Taking into account that Armenia's steps aimed at forming a wrong opinion about Azerbaijan at the international level have recently become more widespread, we urge international organizations and the world community as a whole not to be indifferent to such cases of vandalism..." the statement added.